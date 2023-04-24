Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 97,410 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP remained flat at $25.17 during trading on Monday. 262,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

