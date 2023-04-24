Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.34. 1,323,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

