Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 945,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,385,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,572,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $548.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

