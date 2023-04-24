Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,404 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $58,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.30. 1,325,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

