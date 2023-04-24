Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,719 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832,633. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

