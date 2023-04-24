Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,828 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $158,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.24. The company had a trading volume of 740,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.