Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,814 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.10. 966,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,006. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $184.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

