Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,098 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $633.02. 468,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $619.14 and its 200-day moving average is $561.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

