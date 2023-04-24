Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,346 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NKE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.