Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 46,946 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46,946 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

ORCL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

