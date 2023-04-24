Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 1.65% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $59,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. 439,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,270. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

