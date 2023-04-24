Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

