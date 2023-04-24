Astar (ASTR) One Day Volume Hits $5.53 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $94.00 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

