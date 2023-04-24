Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

ATKR stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.87.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 394,908 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atkore by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

