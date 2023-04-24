Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.95

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 127836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

