AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 34.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 25.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of AT&T by 33.1% during the first quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.