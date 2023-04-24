AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $23.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

T stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in AT&T by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its position in AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.