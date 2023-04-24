Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.11. 997,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,150. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.