Auxano Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.05. 229,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

