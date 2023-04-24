Auxano Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 302,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,000. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently -48.28%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

