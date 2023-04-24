Auxano Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.91. 78,623,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,571,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $336.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

