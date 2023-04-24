Avalanche Price Hits $16.70 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $16.70 or 0.00060771 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.45 billion and $135.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,765,415 coins and its circulating supply is 326,702,695 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.