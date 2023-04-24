Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.58 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

About Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

