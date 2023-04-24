Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Avinger Stock Up 19.0 %
Shares of AVGR opened at $0.58 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
