Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $124.89. 177,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

