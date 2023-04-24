Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35.17 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.90 or 0.00028747 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $916.19 million and approximately $35.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,449.72 or 0.99896378 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002412 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.91143747 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $28,494,838.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

