Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.92 or 0.00028701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $918.55 million and $27.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.00412379 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $27,169,366.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

