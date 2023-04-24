Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $135.60

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 434495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.70).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.12. The company has a market cap of £413.78 million and a PE ratio of -85.09.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

