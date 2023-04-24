Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) makes up 2.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock remained flat at $5.29 during trading hours on Monday. 554,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,827. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

