Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

