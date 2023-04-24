Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Releases Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

