Barclays Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $127.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.00.
Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $162.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
