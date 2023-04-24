Barclays Raises WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 2,010

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,975 ($24.44) to GBX 2,010 ($24.87) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
WH Smith Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.01 on Friday. WH Smith has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.
WH Smith Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Smith (WHTPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.