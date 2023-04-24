Barclays Raises WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 2,010

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,975 ($24.44) to GBX 2,010 ($24.87) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.01 on Friday. WH Smith has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

