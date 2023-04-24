Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

LON:HOC traded down GBX 6.56 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 79.94 ($0.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,055. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.20 ($1.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The stock has a market cap of £410.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,608.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

