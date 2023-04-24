BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.52 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

