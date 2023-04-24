BitDAO Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $3.54 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

