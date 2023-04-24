Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 7,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 150,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $778.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.