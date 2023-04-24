Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 7,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 150,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.