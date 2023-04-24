BitShares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $30.44 million and $1.33 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,938,047 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

