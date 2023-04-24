BitTorrent-New (BTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.04 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $597.49 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004593 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003579 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001145 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000064 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $19,842,764.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

