BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.62

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 3833432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

