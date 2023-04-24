Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.79 on Friday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

