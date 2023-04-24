BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ZPW stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.01. 3,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$15.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.33.

