Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,911.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,546.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,218.03. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

