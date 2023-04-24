Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $321.14 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.95 and a 200 day moving average of $350.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

