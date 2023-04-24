Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,185 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of BOX worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 2,116.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BOX by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

BOX Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. 264,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

