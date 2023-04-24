Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
BMT remained flat at GBX 1,850 ($23.10) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,051.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,079.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,450 ($18.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,399 ($29.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,371.79 and a beta of 0.07.
Braime Group Company Profile
