Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braime Group Price Performance

BMT remained flat at GBX 1,850 ($23.10) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,051.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,079.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,450 ($18.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,399 ($29.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,371.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

