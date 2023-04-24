Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $125.13

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BG opened at $95.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.