Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $125.13

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
Bunge Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE BG opened at $95.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
