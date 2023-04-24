Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$4.41

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHR opened at C$3.08 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.16.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4171196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

