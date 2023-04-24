Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Target Price at $3.93

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. Grab has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

