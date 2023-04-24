Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $91.90

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $111.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $139.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.