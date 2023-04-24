Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.